TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 118.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YTPG opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

