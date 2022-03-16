TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 584,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 482,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 852,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 5,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,712. The stock has a market cap of $910.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.79. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

