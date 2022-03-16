TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 322,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,070. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $902.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRTX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

