TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $131,335.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 216,201 shares of company stock valued at $552,730. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

