Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 153,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. 3,378,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,567. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

