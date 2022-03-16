Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $134,661,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 0.52. Five9 has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

