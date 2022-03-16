Traders Purchase Large Volume of TimkenSteel Call Options (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,282 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,202% compared to the typical daily volume of 252 call options.

TMST traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,418. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 24.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 256,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.