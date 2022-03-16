Traders Purchase Large Volume of TimkenSteel Call Options (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,282 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,202% compared to the typical daily volume of 252 call options.
TMST traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,418. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
