Traeger (COOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Traeger alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $258,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.