Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNLIF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.66) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.