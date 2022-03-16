Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) & Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Critical Survey

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Kinetik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora de Gas del Sur $790.97 million 1.12 $46.66 million $0.54 10.91 Kinetik $160.62 million 6.21 $99.22 million $5.13 11.97

Kinetik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transportadora de Gas del Sur. Transportadora de Gas del Sur is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Kinetik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora de Gas del Sur 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kinetik has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. Given Kinetik’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Profitability

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora de Gas del Sur 11.14% 12.51% 6.70% Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Risk and Volatility

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinetik beats Transportadora de Gas del Sur on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service. The Production and Commercialization of Liquids segment consists of the production and marketing of liquids on its own account and on behalf of third parties, and other liquid services. The Other Services segment focuses on the treatment and separation of impurities and compression of natural gas, which may include the capture and transport of gas reservoirs, as well as inspection and maintenance services for compressor plants and gas pipelines, and management services for expansion and steam generation works for the electricity production. The Telecommunications segment offers telecommunication services through Telcosur. The company was founded on December 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.