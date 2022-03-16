Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Sells $50,237.11 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $50,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $401,515.21.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 229,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.