Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will post $16.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.81 million and the highest is $16.80 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $14.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $77.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.51 million, with estimates ranging from $86.32 million to $100.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $389,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,219 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TZOO opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a P/E ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

