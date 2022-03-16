Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Trevena by 102.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 294,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $956,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Trevena by 2,972.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 656.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 346,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

