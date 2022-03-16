Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Price Reaches $3.44 on Top Exchanges

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $1.72 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00008337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trias Token (new) Profile

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

