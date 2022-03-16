Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.22). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.18), with a volume of 143,775 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £191.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58.
About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)
