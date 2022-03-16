Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.22). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.18), with a volume of 143,775 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £191.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

