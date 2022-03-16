TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

