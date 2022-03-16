Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several brokerages have commented on TCN. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $16.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

