Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TCN opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

TCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.