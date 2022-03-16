Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Trinseo worth $24,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

