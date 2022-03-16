Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TRIS remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. Tristar Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

