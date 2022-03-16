Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TRIS remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. Tristar Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.89.
About Tristar Acquisition I (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tristar Acquisition I (TRIS)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Tristar Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristar Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.