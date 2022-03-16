Trittium Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (TRTT)

Trittium (TRTT) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Trittium has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $9,487.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trittium has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.25 or 0.06710843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,138.17 or 0.99691908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

