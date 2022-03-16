TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 135,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

