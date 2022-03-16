TrustToken Achieves Market Cap of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (TRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00103138 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.