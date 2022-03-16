TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $12.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,067. The company has a market capitalization of $339.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

