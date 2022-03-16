TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $12.83 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $499.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.57. The company has a market capitalization of $469.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $351.83 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.