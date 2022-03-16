TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 71,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.46. The stock had a trading volume of 51,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,114. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $400.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

