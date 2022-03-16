TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,051,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,802,852. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

