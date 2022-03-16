Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Update

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $12,515,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $10,469,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,605,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCRX opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tscan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

