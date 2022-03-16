TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TUIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

TUI stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TUI will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

