Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. increased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.87) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 70.75 ($0.92).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 46.68 ($0.61) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.86). The stock has a market cap of £669.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.38.

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,572.17).

About Tullow Oil (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.