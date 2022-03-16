Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.90

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.90 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 125,270 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.74) price target on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, December 13th. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.74) price target on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Tungsten alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £37.96 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.