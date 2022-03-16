Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 3,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,222. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $914.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

