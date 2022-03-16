Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

TPTX opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.09. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $112.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.