Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.33.

TRQ traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,515. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$34.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

