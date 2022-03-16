TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $76,542.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,248,715,772 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

