Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.45. Tuya shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 22,176 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at $4,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tuya by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tuya by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tuya by 2,428.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

