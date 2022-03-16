Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.45. Tuya shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 22,176 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
