two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TWOA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. TWO has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TWO in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TWO in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TWO in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TWO in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TWO in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

