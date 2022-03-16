Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $403.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

