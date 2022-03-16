Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,974 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.96 and its 200-day moving average is $486.38.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

