Typhoon Network Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $204,335.28 and approximately $1,328.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00046563 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.28 or 0.06721507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,996.95 or 1.00012239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00040022 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.