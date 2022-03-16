U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Insider Sells $46,575.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of USPH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.98. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.36.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
