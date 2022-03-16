U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Insider Sells $46,575.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of USPH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.98. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

