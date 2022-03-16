U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 1.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 1,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,535,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLCA. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,512 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 716,143 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 63,912 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

