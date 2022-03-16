Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

UBER stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,008,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

