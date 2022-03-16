UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,861 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Steven Madden worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 8.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.45. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

