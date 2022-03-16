UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,430 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of BRP worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of BRP by 55.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 278.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.70. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

