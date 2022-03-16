UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 39,608 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after buying an additional 441,433 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.