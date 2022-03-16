UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,277 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.34.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

