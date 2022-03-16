UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Switch worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Switch by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,985,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 359,739 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Switch by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

SWCH stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.