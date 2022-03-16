UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPX FLOW worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,718,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 326,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX FLOW (Get Rating)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.