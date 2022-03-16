UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,290,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 443,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,946,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after acquiring an additional 67,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,803,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,844,000 after acquiring an additional 804,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,955,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,975,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 817,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.